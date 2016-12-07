‘Good Girls Revolt’ Not Going Forward, At Least on Amazon

It’s the end of the line, at least at Amazon Prime, for rookie drama Good Girls Revolt. Based on a book by Lynn Povich, the story is set in 1969, when a group of women working at the magazine News of the World, where only males got bylines, fought for equality in the workplace.

The 10-episode first season, picked by Amazon users to move beyond the pilot stage, debuted Oct. 28. It received an average of 4.7 stars, out of five, as rated by over 16,000 Amazon users.

Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

Other networks may be interested in picking up the show, including ABC, Freeform and USA Network, according to TheHollywood Reporter.

Produced by TriStar Television and Amazon Studios, Good Girls Revolt was written by former Los Angeles Times reporter Dana Calvo, directed by Liza Johnson, and executive produced by Calvo, Lynda Obst, Darlene Hunt, Don Kurt and Jeff Okin.

The cast includes Anna Camp as a young researcher and Jim Belushi as a chauvinistic boss.