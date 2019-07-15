‘Good Eats: The Return’ on Food Network Aug. 25

Good Eats: The Return premieres on Food Network Aug. 25. Alton Brown hosts the show, an update of the Good Eats series that ran on Food Network for 13 seasons. The Return represents the first new episodes since 2012.

"Many of our viewers fell in love with food by watching Alton on Good Eats and they are not shy in letting us know they are hungry for more," said Courtney White, president, Food Network. "We also cannot wait to give the next generation of fans the opportunity to discover the show, which is chock-full of food facts, comedic skits and fantastic recipes, all in Alton's inimitable style."

Each episode takes an informative and comedic look at a specific ingredient or dish through Brown’s eyes. “Punctuated by pop culture, tried-and-true recipes and the show's unique cast of characters, Good Eats is about food in its finest and funniest form,” said Food Network.

Besides hosting, Brown writes, produces and directs the series.

"I took a break to work on live tour shows and a game show (Cutthroat Kitchen) and a book that I needed to get out of my system. Now it's time to get back to work and that work is Good Eats: The Return," said Brown.

In the season premiere, Brown makes the argument that Italian food was invented in America.

Good Eats premiered on Food Network in 1999, combining food science, pop culture, skit humor, innovative cooking, and puppets.