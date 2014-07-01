The Good, The Bad and the Unexpected

Related: The End of Bad TV

The Best

Despite obvious similarities to ABC’s Scandal, CBS’ Madame Secretary generated the most excitement among critics. More than one mentioned a beloved pre-Scandal Washington, D.C., series as a comparison.

Eric Deggans, NPR: “Despite myself I liked Madame Secretary. It felt like The West Wing. And she’s not president, of course—she’s got two people above her that she has to deal with, which in a way is kind of cool.”

The Worst

NBC had both the most hated drama in The Mysteries of Laura and the most disliked comedy in Bad Judge. But of the two, Laura inspired the most impassioned negativity.

Scott Pierce, The Salt Lake Tribune: “The Mysteries of Laura I thought was incredibly terrible. I can’t think of anything good to say about it. It’s one of those shows that you laugh at, not laugh with. The casting is terrible. The writing is ridiculous.”

The Big Surprises

The CW’s two new series, The Flash and Jane the Virgin, charmed critics despite low expectations.

Deggans: “The Flash pilot I thought that was really well done. That continues the streak they had with Arrow. They really figured out a way to recreate the character’s story in a way that the CW audience will like and that the people who liked the comic book will also like.”

Pierce: “I have daughters in their 20s, and I watched Jane the Virgin with them. They liked it, and I liked it too.”