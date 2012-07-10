'GoodAfternoon America' Premieres to 1.9 Million

The premiere

of ABC's new spinoff Good Afternoon

America averaged 1.92 million total viewers on Monday, according to Nielsen

fast nationals.

The daytime

series, which is hosted by Good Morning

America's Josh Elliott and Lara Spencer, also drew 359,000 women 18-49. GAA improved on The Revolution's average delivery in the 2 p.m. ET timeslot by 40%

in total viewers and 21% in the demo (ABC canceled The Revolution in April).

Good Afternoon America has a nine-week test run on ABC. Earlier on

Monday, Good Morning America rankedahead of NBC's Today show on the day of

Savannah Guthrie's official debut as coanchor.