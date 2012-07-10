'GoodAfternoon America' Premieres to 1.9 Million
The premiere
of ABC's new spinoff Good Afternoon
America averaged 1.92 million total viewers on Monday, according to Nielsen
fast nationals.
The daytime
series, which is hosted by Good Morning
America's Josh Elliott and Lara Spencer, also drew 359,000 women 18-49. GAA improved on The Revolution's average delivery in the 2 p.m. ET timeslot by 40%
in total viewers and 21% in the demo (ABC canceled The Revolution in April).
Good Afternoon America has a nine-week test run on ABC. Earlier on
Monday, Good Morning America rankedahead of NBC's Today show on the day of
Savannah Guthrie's official debut as coanchor.
