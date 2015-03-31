GolTV Nabs Portuguese Cup Broadcast Rights

Miami-based GolTV has acquired the broadcast rights to the Portuguese Cup, the network announced Tuesday.

The bilingual soccer net will air exclusively all eight rounds and the final match of the 2015 tournament, as well as the 2016 spring season.

“Securing the rights of the Portuguese Cup is part an ongoing strategy; to offer not only the highest quality, but the greatest diversity of leagues, teams and tournaments to our subscribers and affiliate partners,” said Constantino Voulgaris, GolTV’s executive VP of programming and business development. “GolTV is thrilled to feature Portugal’s best teams and matches on a regular basis.”

GolTV recently acquired the rights to all home games of Benfica, from Portugal’s Primeira Liga. The network had also acquired broadcast rights for the Scottish Cup earlier this month.