Golf Re-Airing ‘Feherty’ Trump Interview

On the eve of the Republican debate on CNN, The Golf Channel will be looking to tap into some of that Republican battle buzz.

The channel said late Monday that on Tuesday night it will re-run a 2012 interview with Trump on Feherty, the channel's talk show with golf analyst and former player David Feherty.

That interview, said the channel, included his take "at the time" on running for President, when he said it would be tough giving up being a businessman to become a politician.

The interview airs at 10 p.m.