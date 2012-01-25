Golf Channel's 'Feherty' Expanding to One Hour
Golf Channel's primetime series Feherty will expand to one hour with its second season premiere on
Feb. 27, the NBCU-owned network said Wednesday.
Feherty also moves
to a new night, Monday at 10 p.m., where it will follow new episodes of The Haney Project. The interview series,
hosted by the witty David Feherty, first debuted last June and was Golf
Channel's most-watched original series ever.
"We were blown away by the positive reaction our viewers had
to this show and their appreciation for the truly heartfelt moments David was
able to pull from each interview," said Golf Channel president Mike McCarley.
"The one comment we heard repeatedly from viewers was 'give us more' – so
that's exactly what we plan to do in season two."
The series will also be part of NBCU's massive cross-network
coverage planned for Super Bowl XLVI with a special Feherty Live episode to air from Indianapolis the night before the
Big Game on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m.
