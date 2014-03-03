Golf Channel Tees Off Three-Part Arnold Palmer Documentary

Golf Channel has lined up a three-part, primetime event to celebrate the legendary Arnold Palmer.

Arnie, teeing off on the Sunday night of The Masters, aspires to show how Palmer revolutionized the game and transcended it to become one of the most beloved sports figures in all of American sports.

Arnie will air over three nights, starting on Sunday, April 13, following Golf Channel’s Live From the Masters, through Tuesday, April 15 at 10 p.m. (ET).

