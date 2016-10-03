Golf Channel Plans Palmer Coverage

Golf Channel plans to spend its entire daytime Tuesday covering the memorial service for legendary player and network founder Arnold Palmer.

The network’s Morning Drive and Golf Central will both be onsite in Palmer’s home town of Latrobe, Pa., throughout the day. Coverage will include interviews and reporting by Kelly Tilghman and Rich Lerner.

Golf Channel will cover the memorial service from the St. Vincent College basilica in Latrobe starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Following the service, the network will air Arnie, the Golf Channel Films’ four-part documentary.

At 5 p.m. Golf Channel will show highlights from Palmer’s 1960 Masters win and at 6 p.m. a Golf Central Special will recap the memorial service.

The network will return to previously scheduled programming in primetime, including the season finale of Feherty at 9 p.m., which features Hall of Fame Quarterback Terry Bradshaw