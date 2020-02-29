Golf Channel Moving Some Employees from Orlando

NBCUniversal is planning to move some of Golf Channel’s media operations out of Orlando, where the network is headquartered, to Stamford, Conn., where the NBC Sports is based, the company said.

Other NBC Golf operations will be staying in Orlando, including GolfNow, technology development, business to business services and call centers, will remain there.

Golf Channel said it too early to say how many people will be affected.

“Our aim is to be as transparent as possible with our employees, therefore as we began this process we informed teams today that some of our media operations will be transitioning to new locations over the next year or more,” a Golf Channel spokesperson said. “Geographic consolidation is a growing and sensible trend across the media industry, and as our business continues to evolve, we’ll continue to look for ways to operate as effectively as possible to deliver world-class coverage to our loyal audiences.”

Employees are expected to be given months about how they will be impacted as plans are fleshed out.