Golf Channel Maintains Ratings, Digital Momentum in 2014

Continuing its ratings momentum under the auspices of the NBC Sports Group, Golf Channel matched its highest-rated year in 2014 with the total-day measure and was the top television network relative to affluent watchers in both total-day and primetime.

Golf Channel averaged a 0.11 household coverage ranking over the 24-hour measure equaling its performance during 2013, according to Nielsen data, translating into 98,000 watchers, second only to the 108,000 the service garnered the prior year.

Since becoming part of the NBC Sports Group in 2011, Golf Channel has registered its best four-year stretch, upping its ratings 57% and total-day viewership 40% over that period.

