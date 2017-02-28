Golf Channel Drives for Green in Japanese Market

NBCUniversal International Distribution and the Golf Channel said they signed two new deals for distribution in Japan, which will host the 2020 Olympics.

One deal is with AbemaTV, a free ad-supported over-the-top digital platform that recently launched a golf specific stream.

The golf stream will feature Golf Channel programming including coverage of the LPGA and the European Tour, as well as news and instructional shows including Golf Central, the Golf Fixand Golf Channel Academy.

Golf Channel also made a deal with Wowow, a linear TV platform with 3 million subscribers. Wowow will expand its coverage of LPGA Tour events and it will partner with Golf Channel on other golf programming.

“Golf is a global game, and Golf Channel’s deep commitment to covering all facets of the sport helps to serve golf fans around the world through partners like AbemaTV and Wowow,” said Phil Piazza, Golf Channel senior VP of programming. “Golf fans are some of the most affluent and highly engaged viewers who appreciate not only the action of professional tournament coverage around the world, but also the insightful news and analysis on Golf Central, as well as award-winning original programming like Feherty and the critically acclaimed slate of Golf Films.”