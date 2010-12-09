Golf Channel Drives 3D Coverage Of Sony Open In Hawaii

Golf Channel will tee off into the 3D world with its coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii next month.

Working

in conjunction with its parent Comcast, production company NEP and

Sony, Golf Channel will provide 16 hours of 3D coverage, eight live, on

Jan. 15-16 from the 2011 Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Oahu.

The production -- presenting views from Green No. 2 and the third

and fourth holes and Green No. 16 and holes 17 and 18 -- will employ

six Element Technica rigs equipped with Sony 3D cameras.

Golf's 3D

schedule calls for live coverage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) on Saturday

Jan. 15, followed by a two-hour encore, with a return to live action

from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and then another re-air. The network will

deliver a similar eight-hour schedule on Sunday, the tournament's final

day, with the tee time for the first live, two-hour window moving up a

half hour to 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.