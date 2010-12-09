Golf Channel Drives 3D Coverage Of Sony Open In Hawaii
Golf Channel will tee off into the 3D world with its coverage of the Sony Open in Hawaii next month.
Working
in conjunction with its parent Comcast, production company NEP and
Sony, Golf Channel will provide 16 hours of 3D coverage, eight live, on
Jan. 15-16 from the 2011 Sony Open at the Waialae Country Club in Oahu.
The production -- presenting views from Green No. 2 and the third
and fourth holes and Green No. 16 and holes 17 and 18 -- will employ
six Element Technica rigs equipped with Sony 3D cameras.
Golf's 3D
schedule calls for live coverage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) on Saturday
Jan. 15, followed by a two-hour encore, with a return to live action
from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and then another re-air. The network will
deliver a similar eight-hour schedule on Sunday, the tournament's final
day, with the tee time for the first live, two-hour window moving up a
half hour to 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
