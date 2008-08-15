The Golf Channel Developing Charles Barkley Show

Charles Barkley is a great basketball analyst and talk-show guest, but his golfing apparently needs some work.

The Golf Channel is developing a show in which Tiger Woods’ swing coach, Hank Haney, will try to fix the golf swing of the former National Basketball Association star and current Turner Sports analyst.

A Golf Channel spokesperson confirmed that a project is in development for 2009. However, no format has been decided.

The spokesperson said it could end up as anything from a special to an episodic series.

Tiger Woods imitates Charles Barkley's golf swing:

Several athletes poke fun at Barkley's swing on ESPN's Cold Pizza:

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zz7uR4CZHR8[/embed]