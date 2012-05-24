Golf Channel to Cover U.S. Open Qualifiers

Golf Channel will cover the sport's so-called "longest

day" with a long day of its own.

On the Monday (June 4) of qualifying for the U.S. Open

Championship, the channel will provide coverage from 7 a.m. to midnight as

golfers try to qualify in sectional play at 11 locations. The coverage will be

anchored from Golf Channel's Orlando studios, but will include dedicated shows

and updates throughout the day from reporters and cameras at all those

locations.

Golf Channel will provide more than 50 hours of news

coverage of the U.S. Open from the Olympic Club June 14-17, complementing

co-owned NBC's 15.5 hours of tournament coverage over four days.

On a conference call with reporters Thursday, analyst Johnny

Miller talked about the ability of a junior golfer to qualify in those

sectionals, get to the Open and have a chance of winning. He was speaking from

experience, having qualified for the 1966 Open at Olympic as a college

freshman, playing with Jack Nicklaus on national TV and tying for eighth place

overall and claiming low amateur honors.