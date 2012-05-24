Golf Channel to Cover U.S. Open Qualifiers
Golf Channel will cover the sport's so-called "longest
day" with a long day of its own.
On the Monday (June 4) of qualifying for the U.S. Open
Championship, the channel will provide coverage from 7 a.m. to midnight as
golfers try to qualify in sectional play at 11 locations. The coverage will be
anchored from Golf Channel's Orlando studios, but will include dedicated shows
and updates throughout the day from reporters and cameras at all those
locations.
Golf Channel will provide more than 50 hours of news
coverage of the U.S. Open from the Olympic Club June 14-17, complementing
co-owned NBC's 15.5 hours of tournament coverage over four days.
On a conference call with reporters Thursday, analyst Johnny
Miller talked about the ability of a junior golfer to qualify in those
sectionals, get to the Open and have a chance of winning. He was speaking from
experience, having qualified for the 1966 Open at Olympic as a college
freshman, playing with Jack Nicklaus on national TV and tying for eighth place
overall and claiming low amateur honors.
