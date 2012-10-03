Golf Channel Closes Most-Watched Third Quarter

Golf Channel continues to gain ground under NBCUniversal

ownership, recently closing out its most-watched third quarter in the 17 years

of the network.

The channel averaged 102,000 for the quarter, a gain of 20%

over 2011 and 38% over 2012. Year-to-date, Golf Channel is averaging 111,000

viewers, up 22% and 46% over the prior to years, respectively.

It is the fourth consecutive quarter of record viewership

for the channel, which is the fastest-growing U.S. TV network among those with

a distribution of at least 80 million homes, according to Nielsen.

Golf Channel also averaged 120,000 viewers in September,

making it its most-watched September ever, up 58% over 2011 and 90% over 2010.

It is the seventh of nine months in 2012 to hit the milestone.

The network's coverage of the Ryder Cup on NBC last weekend

delivered the matches' best ratings in 13 years, including 5.5 million viewers

on Sunday, the largest audience for the final day of the Cup since 1999.