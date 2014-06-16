Goldman Named CBS News Correspondent

CBS News has tapped Julianna Goldman as its newest correspondent, the division announced Monday. Goldman will start work at the Washington bureau in August.

Goldman had previously served as a correspondent for Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television. She conducted the first one-on-one interview with President Obama following his re-election in 2012, and moderated Bloomberg’s first New Hampshire Republican presidential primary debate in 2011, alongside Charlie Rose.

Goldman’s career began at Bloomberg in 2003.