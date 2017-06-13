Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals Win Takes Social Media By Storm

ABC’s telecast of game 5 of the NBA Finals was a slam dunk hit on social media, drawing a whopping 23 million social media interactions, said Nielsen.

The game, in which the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the NBA championship, drew 23 million Twitter and Facebook interactions across 7.3 million unique users, according to Nielsen’s Social Content Ratings Daily report.

All five NBA Finals telecasts drew more than 10 million social media interactions, according to Nielsen.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.