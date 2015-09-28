Golden Night Lacks Ratings Polish

Related: The Evolution Will Be Televised

The Andy Samberg-hosted Emmys Sept. 20 continued a trend that has many traditional TV minds—especially those in the Academy—vexed.

Two years ago, the awards show set a recent benchmark with an inspired turn by Neil Patrick Harris and several breakthroughs by popular shows. The falloff could be chalked up to the lack of broad crowd-pleasers in the winner’s circle. More likely, it may be a measure of the sheer pace of change—more choices, more platforms every passing day for would-be Emmy viewers too busy consuming the medium to stop to celebrate it.