Golden Mike Awards to Honor Disney-ABC’s Anne Sweeney

Saluting Anne Sweeney at the Golden Mike Awards this month will be as easy as ABC.

Vanessa Williams of ABC's Ugly Betty and Tom Bergeron, host of the network's Dancing with the Stars and America’s Funniest Home Videos, will be on hand to salute Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney-ABC Television Group, when she is feted at a black-tie fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation of America Feb. 25 at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

Bergeron will host and Williams perform at the event, which raises money for financial aid to radio and TV broadcasters in dire financial straits. The foundation reported that it has given out more than $3 million in the past five years.