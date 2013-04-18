Golden Globes Set for Jan. 12

The 71st

Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, the

Hollywood Foreign Press Association and producer dick clark productions

announced on Thursday.

The awards will air

coast-to-coast from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in

Beverly Hills. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 12.

Last year, the

Golden Globes averaged a 6.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 28% from the prior

year, and 19.7 million total viewers, up 17%, to hit a six-year high.