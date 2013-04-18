Golden Globes Set for Jan. 12
The 71st
Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014, the
Hollywood Foreign Press Association and producer dick clark productions
announced on Thursday.
The awards will air
coast-to-coast from 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in
Beverly Hills. Nominations for the awards will be announced on Dec. 12.
Last year, the
Golden Globes averaged a 6.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 28% from the prior
year, and 19.7 million total viewers, up 17%, to hit a six-year high.
