Golden Globes Set For Jan. 11, 2015

The 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held Jan. 11, 2015 and be broadcast live on NBC from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions announced Wednesday. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, as previously announced, will return to host the Golden Globes for a third consecutive year.

Last month’s Globes broadcast drew a 6.5 Nielsen rating among adults 18-49, up 2% from the previous year’s telecast and its best rating in seven years. It also attracted 20.9 million total viewers, up 6% from the previous year.

The Globes are produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA.