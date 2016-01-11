Golden Globes Ratings Down 5%

NBC’s telecast of the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards rated a 5.5 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen's overnight ratings, with 18.5 million total viewers. That was down 5% from last year's demo ratings.

USA Network was a big winner on the night, with Mr. Robot winning the Golden Globe for best drama, ahead of Game of Thrones, Narcos, Empire and Outlander, and Christian Slater taking best supporting actor in a drama for his role in that series. Amazon too won a pair, with Mozart in the Jungle winning best comedy and its star, Gael Garcia Bernal, for best actor in a comedy.

Frontier drama The Revenant cleaned up on the film side.

Host Ricky Gervais brought his brand of snarky wit to the proceedings.