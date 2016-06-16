Golden Globes Nominees Announced Dec. 12

Nominations for the 74th annual Golden Globes Awards will be announced at 5 a.m. PT Dec. 12, and the 2017 Golden Globes will air live on NBC Jan. 8 from the Beverly Hilton in southern California.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) awards the Globes each year. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globes telecast is viewed in more than 236 countries and territories.

The deadline for Motion Picture and Television submissions is Monday, Oct. 31.

The live awards telecast airs at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Ricky Gervais hosted the 2016 gala, which drew 18.5 million viewers. USA Network was a big winner on the night, with Mr. Robot scoring for best drama and Christian Slater winning best supporting actor in a drama for his role in that series. Amazon too had a big night on the TV side, while frontier drama The Revenant racked up a clutch of film prizes.