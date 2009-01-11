Golden Globes: HBO Cleans Up

In a virtual replay of the 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards, Mad Men and 30 Rock took home the top television honors at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards, while HBO took home its usual boatload of statues.

On the heels of its Emmy win for outstanding TV drama, AMC’s Mad Men won its second TV drama Golden Globe. Likewise, NBC’s Emmy-winning 30 Rock, and its two Emmy-winning lead actors, Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, carried the top honors for television comedy.

HBO—led by its awards-laden miniseries, John Adams—won seven of the 10 awards it was nominated for. John Adams won for best miniseries and picked up three acting awards for its two leads, Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney, and supporting actor Tom Wilkinson.

Two new HBO series also received top acting awards for In Treatment’s Gabriel Byrne and True Blood’s Anna Paquin.

Below is a list of winners in the television categories:

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA



"Dexter" (Showtime) - Showtime/John Goldwyn Productions/The Colleton Company/Clyde Phillips Productions



"House" (Fox) - Universal Media Studios In Association With Heel And Toe Films, Shore Z Productions And Bad Hat Harry Productions



"In Treatment" (HBO) - Sheleg, Closest To The Hole Productions In Association With HBO Entertainment

"Mad Men" (AMC) - Lionsgate Television



"True Blood" (HBO) - Your Face Goes Here Productions In Association With HBO Entertainment

TELEVISION SERIES - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"30 Rock" - Universal Media Studios in association with Broadway Video and Little Stranger Inc.

"Californication" - Showtime Presents in association with Aggressive Mediocrity, And Then...



"Entourage" - Leverage and Closest to the Hole Productions in association with HBO Entertainment



"The Office" - Deedle Dee Productions, Reveille LLC, Universal Media Studios



"Weeds" - Lionsgate Television

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA

Gabriel Byrne - "In Treatment"

Michael C. Hall - "Dexter



Jon Hamm - "Mad Men



Hugh Laurie - "House



Jonathan Rhys Meyers - "The Tudors

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA



Sally Field - "Brothers And Sisters"



Mariska Hargitay - "Law And Order: Special Victims Unit"



January Jones - "Mad Men"

Anna Paquin - "True Blood"

Kyra Sedgwick - "The Closer"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alec Baldwin - "30 Rock"

Steve Carell - "The Office"



Kevin Connelly - "Entourage"



David Duchovny - "Californication"



Tony Shalhoub - "Monk"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES -COMEDY OR MUSICAL



Christina Applegate - "Samantha Who?"



America Ferrera - "Ugly Betty"

Tina Fey - "30 Rock"

Debra Messing - "The Starter Wife"



Mary-Louise Parker - "Weeds"

MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



“A Raisin in the Sun" - Sony Pictures Television, Storyline Entertainment and Bad Boy Worldwide Entertainment



"Bernard and Doris" - Trigger Street Independent Productions in association with Little Bird and Chicago Films and HBO Films



"Cranford" - A Co-Production of BBC and WGBH Boston.

"John Adams" - Playtone in association with HBO Films

"Recount" - Spring Creek/Mirage Productions in association with Trigger Street Productions, Everyman Pictures and HBO Films

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Ralph Fiennes - "Bernard and Doris"

Paul Giamatti - "John Adams"

Kevin Spacey - " Recount"



Kiefer Sutherland - "24: Redemption"



Tom Wilkinson - "Recount"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Judi Dench - "Cranford"



Catherine Keener - "An American Crime"

Laura Linney - "John Adams"

Shirley Maclaine - "Coco Chanel"



Susan Sarandon - "Bernard And Doris"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Neil Patrick Harris - "How I Met Your Mother"



Denis Leary - "Recount"



Jeremy Piven - "Entourage"



Blair Underwood - "In Treatment"

Tom Wilkinson - "John Adams"

PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, MINI-SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION



Eileen Atkins - "Cranford"

Laura Dern - "Recount"

Melissa George - "In Treatment"



Rachel Griffiths - "Brothers And Sisters"



Dianne Wiest - "In Treatment"