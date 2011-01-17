Golden Globes Enjoy Slight Ratings Uptick
Sunday's 68th Annual Golden Globe Awards on NBC enjoyed a modest
ratings boost vs. last year's ceremony, up 5% to a 5.2 with adults
18-49, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast nationals. The award
show was on par with last year's total viewers, averaging 17 million.
That increase helped NBC win the 8-11 p.m. ET (5-8 p.m. PT) time period
across multiple demos (A18-49, A18-34, A25-54) and with total viewers,
and marked the net's highest adult 18-49 rating in the time period since
last year's Golden Globes on Jan. 17.
It was the biggest Golden Globe Awards total viewership since 2007's
audience of 20 million; the 2008 awards pulled a meager 6 million
viewers due to the WGA strike.
