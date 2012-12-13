Golden Globes 2012: HBO Tops Nominations With 17
The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced nominations Thursday morning, and as usual, HBO was the most recognized network with 17 nods.
In an overall dominant showing by pay cable, Showtime followed with seven nominations for Emmy-winner Homeland, Episodes' Matt LeBlanc (the series also got a nod for best comedy) and House of Lies' Don Cheadle. NBC was in third place with four noms for 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler and Smash, which was nominated for best comedy or musical series.
The HBO film Game Change was the most nominated program with five nods for best miniseries or TV movie, along with props for stars Woody Harrelson, Julianne Moore, Ed Harris and Sarah Paulson.
Homeland followed with four noms for best drama series and stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin. PBS' Downton Abbey, ABC's Modern Family and HBO movie The Girl each took three nominations.
The Golden Globes, hosted by Fey and Poehler will air on Sunday, Jan. 13 live on NBC.
The full list of nominees is below:
Actress in a TV drama series
Connie Britton, Nashville
Glenn Close, Damages
Claire Danes, Homeland
Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Actor in a TV drama series
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Damian Lewis, Homeland
Drama Series
Breaking Bad
Boardwalk Empire
Downton Abbey
Homeland
The Newsroom
Actress in a TV comedy series
Lena Dunham, Girls
Zooey Deschanel, New Girl
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Actor in a TV comedy series
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Louis CK, Louie
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Comedy or musical series:
The Big Bang Theory
Episodes
Girls
Modern Family
Smash
Actress in a TV miniseries or movie
Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gellhorn
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum
Sienna Miller, The Girl
Julianne Moore, Game Change
Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals
Actor in a TV miniseries or movie
Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Woody Harrelson, Game Change
Toby Jones, The Girl
Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gellhorn
TV movie or miniseries
Game Change
The Girl
Hatfields & McCoys
The Hour
Political Animals
Supporting Actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie
Hayden Panettiere, Nashville
Archie Punjabi, The Good Wife
Sarah Paulson, Game Change
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie
Max Greenfield, New Girl
Ed Harris, Game Change
Danny Huston, Magic City
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.