Golden Globes 2012: HBO Tops Nominations With 17

The 70th Annual Golden Globe Awards announced nominations Thursday morning, and as usual, HBO was the most recognized network with 17 nods.

In an overall dominant showing by pay cable, Showtime followed with seven nominations for Emmy-winner Homeland, Episodes' Matt LeBlanc (the series also got a nod for best comedy) and House of Lies' Don Cheadle. NBC was in third place with four noms for 30 Rock's Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin, Parks and Recreation's Amy Poehler and Smash, which was nominated for best comedy or musical series.

The HBO film Game Change was the most nominated program with five nods for best miniseries or TV movie, along with props for stars Woody Harrelson, Julianne Moore, Ed Harris and Sarah Paulson.

Homeland followed with four noms for best drama series and stars Claire Danes, Damian Lewis and Mandy Patinkin. PBS' Downton Abbey, ABC's Modern Family and HBO movie The Girl each took three nominations.

The Golden Globes, hosted by Fey and Poehler will air on Sunday, Jan. 13 live on NBC.

The full list of nominees is below:

Actress in a TV drama series

Connie Britton, Nashville

Glenn Close, Damages

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Actor in a TV drama series

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Jon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Drama Series

Breaking Bad

Boardwalk Empire

Downton Abbey

Homeland

The Newsroom



Actress in a TV comedy series

Lena Dunham, Girls

Zooey Deschanel, New Girl

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Actor in a TV comedy series

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Louis CK, Louie

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Comedy or musical series:

The Big Bang Theory

Episodes

Girls

Modern Family

Smash

Actress in a TV miniseries or movie

Nicole Kidman, Hemingway & Gellhorn

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum

Sienna Miller, The Girl

Julianne Moore, Game Change

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Actor in a TV miniseries or movie

Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Woody Harrelson, Game Change

Toby Jones, The Girl

Clive Owen, Hemingway & Gellhorn

TV movie or miniseries

Game Change

The Girl

Hatfields & McCoys

The Hour

Political Animals

Supporting Actress in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville

Archie Punjabi, The Good Wife

Sarah Paulson, Game Change

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Supporting actor in a series, miniseries or TV movie

Max Greenfield, New Girl

Ed Harris, Game Change

Danny Huston, Magic City

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family