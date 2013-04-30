'Golden Beacon' Finalists Are From C-SPAN, History, USA Network

The Association of Cable Communicators said the three nominees for the associationss highest honor, the Golden Beacon Award, are: C-SPAN at the Republican National Convention, C-SPAN Networks; "Mankind Connected: A Global Teach-In," History; and "Characters Unite," USA Network.

ACC will honor the Golden Beacon Award nominees and announce the winner during the Beacon Awards Dinner and Ceremony on Thursday, May 9, in the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill. The ceremony takes place during ACC's annual conference, "FORUM 2013 - The Value Proposition: Know It. Sell It."

"The Golden Beacon is ACC's highest honor, presented each year to a single communications initiative that has had a profound and lasting effect on the industry and its various stakeholders," Pete Abel, 2013 Beacon Awards chair and senior vice president, corporate communications, Suddenlink, said in a release. The three nominees, he said, "have exemplified the cable industry's commitment to improving the quality of life in the communities we serve, locally, nationally and globally."

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.