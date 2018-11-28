‘Goldbergs’ Spinoff ‘Schooled’ Starts Jan. 9

Schooled, a spinoff of ABC comedy The Goldbergs, premieres on ABC Wednesday, Jan. 9. The show will air Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

American Housewife will move from Wednesdays to Tuesdays at 8 p.m. starting Feb. 5.

Adam F. Goldberg created both The Goldbergs and Schooled, the latter with Marc Firek.

Set in the 1990s, Schooled follows the faculty of William Penn Academy, led by new music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis (AJ Michalka), Principal Glascott (Tim Meadows), Coach Mellor (Bryan Callen) and enthusiastic super-teacher Charlie Brown, known as CB (Brett Dier). Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

ABC is on board for 13 episodes.

The Goldbergs is an ‘80s comedy whose cast includes Wendi Mclendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia and George Segal. It is in its sixth season.

Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios produce Schooled. Goldberg, Firek and Doug Robinson are executive producers.