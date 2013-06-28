Goldberg Joins AMC as Senior VP, Unscripted Programming
AMC has named Eliot Goldberg senior VP of unscripted
programming, the network announced Friday.
Goldberg will oversee development of the network's growing
slate of unscripted series, including Talking Dead, Comic Book Men
and upcoming Owner's Manual, which premieres this fall.
Prior to joining AMC, Goldberg served as senior VP of
original programming and development for CMT, contributing to such series as Bayou
Billionaires and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.
"Eliot is a talented executive with both
network and production company experience and a proven ability to tell
authentic stories and find characters that resonate with audiences," said
Joel Stillerman, executive VP, original programming, production and digital
content, AMC, and to whom Goldberg will report. "I look forward to having
him join the team at AMC, and help us continue to evolve our unscripted
strategy."
