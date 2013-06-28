Goldberg Joins AMC as Senior VP, Unscripted Programming

AMC has named Eliot Goldberg senior VP of unscripted

programming, the network announced Friday.





Goldberg will oversee development of the network's growing

slate of unscripted series, including Talking Dead, Comic Book Men

and upcoming Owner's Manual, which premieres this fall.





Prior to joining AMC, Goldberg served as senior VP of

original programming and development for CMT, contributing to such series as Bayou

Billionaires and Dog and Beth: On the Hunt.





"Eliot is a talented executive with both

network and production company experience and a proven ability to tell

authentic stories and find characters that resonate with audiences," said

Joel Stillerman, executive VP, original programming, production and digital

content, AMC, and to whom Goldberg will report. "I look forward to having

him join the team at AMC, and help us continue to evolve our unscripted

strategy."