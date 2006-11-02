Gold Rush Winner To Be Announced on ET

Syndicated newsmagazine Entertainment Tonight will air the finale of the AOL/Mark Burnett online contest Gold Rush over four nights Nov. 6-9. It will also air online at AOL.com.

A $1 million grand prize winner will be announced during the show on Thursday, Nov. 9. Gold Rush was hosted by Entertainment Tonight co-anchor Mark Steines.

The interactive game began on Sept. 13, and organizers say it has attracted nearly 10 million participants. It asked players to answer pop culture questions using clues in CBS programming, on AOL.com and in magazines.