Season 10 of Gold Rush premieres on Discovery Oct. 11. Discovery promises “all new claims, crews and challenges,” as miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness chase down treasure.

The year starts with a major crisis in the Klondike. Water permits have failed to come through. The price of gold is spiking, sparking a new rush of prospectors to the area. Each miner is forced to take massive gambles as they hunt for gold on new grounds.

“The three gold miners and their crews battle the odds and the elements in the hope of finding millions in gold,” said Discovery. “It’s a crisis in the inhospitable wilderness of the Klondike. But one thing is certain. Once gold fever strikes, these crews will never give up.”

Raw Television produces Gold Rush. Dimitri Doganis, James Bates, Mike Gamson and Tom Sheahan are executive producers, and Carter Figueroa exec produces for Discovery.