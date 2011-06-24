Gold Cup Semifinal Lands Univision Its Top Primetime Sports Broadcast Ever

The

CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal matchup between Mexico and Honduras reached

10.9M viewers, and averaged 7.1M, for Univision, making it the highest primetime sports

broadcast rating in the network's history.

The

game was the #1 program of the night ahead of every other primetime

telecast, regardless of language, among persons 12-34, adults 18-34, men

18-34 and men 18-49. It averaged 4.5 million inside the coveted 18-49 demo.

As

far as overall broadcasts, the match was the third highest in

Univision's history, beaten only by two World Cup matches from last

summer: the Mexico/Argentina matchup and the World Cup Final.