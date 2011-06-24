Gold Cup Semifinal Lands Univision Its Top Primetime Sports Broadcast Ever
The
CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal matchup between Mexico and Honduras reached
10.9M viewers, and averaged 7.1M, for Univision, making it the highest primetime sports
broadcast rating in the network's history.
The
game was the #1 program of the night ahead of every other primetime
telecast, regardless of language, among persons 12-34, adults 18-34, men
18-34 and men 18-49. It averaged 4.5 million inside the coveted 18-49 demo.
As
far as overall broadcasts, the match was the third highest in
Univision's history, beaten only by two World Cup matches from last
summer: the Mexico/Argentina matchup and the World Cup Final.
