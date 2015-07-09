Gold Cup Keeps Tournament Soccer Rolling

With the FIFA Women's World Cup concluded, the next international men's soccer tournament on U.S. television — the CONCACAF Gold Cup — is underway in the United States and Canada, and both Fox and Univision are seeing early ratings achievements

Fox Sports 1 reported 986,000 viewers for the group-stage match on Tuesday in which the defending title holders, the United States, defeated Honduras by a score of 2-1. Fox said the game was the ninth-most watched soccer match overall on Fox Sports 1 and the most-watched Gold Cup group stage match on any Fox property, beating the 2013 USA vs. Cuba contest that aired on the Fox broadcast network (821,000). The adults 18-49 viewer number was 558,000. The match was the biggest ever men's soccer result for Fox Sports 1, topped only by Women's World Cup performances.

Univision, meanwhile, averaged 2 million total viewers (1.2 million viewers in the adults 18-49 age group) for the USA-Honduras match, which also was simulcast on the Univision Deportes cable network. Univision said that was the most-viewed USA match in the group stage of this tournament ever, regardless of language. The Panama-Haiti match that aired on Univision Deportes Network averaged 500,000 total viewers (296,000 in the demo), according to Univision.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.