Gold Cup Final Gives Fox Soccer Its Largest Audience Ever
Fox
Soccer drew the largest audience in the network's history with its
coverage of the U.S.-Mexico match during the 2011 Gold Cup final,
amassing 954,000 viewers.
By
far the network's most-watched broadcast, the Gold Cup final match more
than doubled Fox Soccer's previous record of 418,000 viewers for a
February match between Chelsea and Liverpool. It was the most-watched
soccer event on an English-language station since the 2010 World Cup.
The
Gold Cup final also delivered record ratings for Fox Soccer in the male
18-49 demo, earning a 1.65, and in the male 18-34 demo,
earning a 1.64, making it the network's highest key male audience of all
time.
The
match delivered a 1.43 household coverage area rating, becoming the
first telecast in the network's history to break a 1.0. The 1.43 nearly
doubles Fox Soccer's previous record of 0.77 for the 2009 Gold Cup final
between the same two countries.
"Breaking
our viewership record twice in one year speaks to not only the growth
of soccer in the United States, but also to the destination Fox Soccer
has become in carrying the world's biggest soccer events," said David
Nathanson, the network's GM.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.