GoFish and Icebox Launch Hidden Celebrity Webcam

GoFish, an Internet Video Network, plans to launch Hidden Celebrity Webcam, an animated series that parodies celebrities caught in embarrassing moments. The show is created by Icebox, a collaborative of animators, producers and writers who create content for the web and the series is the brainchild of creator Nell Scovell.

The interactive program, sponsored by the 2007 MTV Movie Awards, will ask audience members to participate in the show by uploading their own videos, which will be judged by a group of Emmy Award winning producers Howard Gordon (24), John Collier (King of the Hill) and others. It premieres on the GoFish Network on May 17, and will run for 13 weeks.