Goetz To Leave Time Warner Cable At End Of March

Time Warner Cable executive VP and chief operating officer, residential services William Goetz will leave the company, with his duties to be assumed by TWC’s chief operating officer Dinni Jain, chief financial officer Arthur Minson said at an industry conference Wednesday.

Goetz, a 30-year veteran of the cable industry, assumed the COO-residential services role in January 2013, as part of an overall management restructuring focusing on three distinct business segments. A 2013 Vanguard Award winner, he has served in several operational positions with the company over the years, including executive VP of operations for TWC’s West Region, a position he assumed in 2009. Previously, he spent nearly 20 years at Comcast, where he held various executive positions in regional operations and general management, including senior vice president, Southeast Region. He joined TWC in 2002. On Feb. 13, TWC agreed to a merger with Comcast, which would create a 30-million subscriber distribution powerhouse.

“Dinni [Jain] flattened the structure a little bit,” Minson said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Entertainment conference in San Francisco Wednesday. “He took more of a direct involvement with the residential side of the business. He and Bill Goetz, who had been running residential, mutually decided it probably made the most sense for Dinni to do that. Bill, who is a great guy and a great leader, is going to exit the company.”

