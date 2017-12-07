Godwin, Gaughan Promoted at CBS News

CBS News has promoted a pair of executives, with Kimberly Godwin named VP of news and Tim Gaughan elevated to VP of news services, overseeing Newspath, which provides news to CBS affiliates.

Godwin, senior broadcast producer at CBS Evening News, will be responsible for the editorial direction, launch and coordination of all CBS News newsgathering resources domestically and oversees. She will also continue her role as executive director for development and diversity.

Gaughan, VP of newsgathering since 2015. will oversee Newspath, which provides news to 200 CBS affiliates and to broadcasters around the world.

“These two appointments further strengthen our reporting and news distribution structure,” said David Rhodes, president of CBS News. “Kim is a proven editorial leader from her years at the CBSEvening News and throughout the organization, where she has led the charge in our inclusion and development efforts,” Rhodes said.

“Tim has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to manage, lead and ensure that CBS News has the most accurate and timely reporting presented on all platforms,” Rhodes added.

Before joining CBS News in 2007, Godwin spent more than 20 years as a manager and newsroom leader at various TV stations, including WCBS New York, KNBC Los Angeles and KXAS Dallas. She was also interim director for journalism at the School of Journalism and Graphic Communication at Florida A&M University (2004-2005) and an adjunct faculty member teaching newswriting, reporting and ethics. She is the chair of the board of visitors of the journalism school at Florida A&M.

Gaughan joined CBS News in 2011 as senior producer for special events and director of digital newsgathering.

Prior to CBS News, Gaughan was head of newsgathering at Bloomberg Television starting in 2010. He also worked at Fox News, including time as Baghdad bureau chief.