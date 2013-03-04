GMC TV Looks 'UP' With Rebranding

GMC TV is "upping" its brand, changing its name to better reflect its mix of inspirational, uplifting original movies and shows.

The eight-year-old network will change its name to UP beginning Sept. 1, supported with a new logo and on-air look, GMC TV president and CEO Charley Humbard said.

Additionally, GMC TV parent company Gospel Music Channel LLC (part of the InterMedia Partners portfolio) will change its name to Up Entertainment LLC. The company also has a partnership with Aspire, the upstart African-American-targeted network owned by Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.