GMC, Aspire Ride Upfront Bus Again

GMC TV and Aspire are bringing back their upfront bus for

this year's upfront.

The bus, decorated with pictures from the networks'

programming, will travel to seven markets and host clients meetings, beginning

this week in New York.

"Our â€˜upfront bus' environment celebrates the uplifting,

positive entertainment offered by the GMC TV and Aspire brands," said Mary

Jeanne Cavanagh, executive VP, advertising sales for GMC TV, which also sells

ads for Aspire, the African-American

network started by Magic Johnson. "It serves as a great awareness builder among

advertisers."

Some of the networks' talent will visit the bus, which will

be the centerpiece in network appearances at events including Opening Day at

Yankee Stadium on April 1 and the Final Four in Atlanta on April 6.

GMC

began doing upfront bus tours in 2011 and teamed up with Aspire in 2012.