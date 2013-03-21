GMC, Aspire Ride Upfront Bus Again
GMC TV and Aspire are bringing back their upfront bus for
this year's upfront.
The bus, decorated with pictures from the networks'
programming, will travel to seven markets and host clients meetings, beginning
this week in New York.
"Our â€˜upfront bus' environment celebrates the uplifting,
positive entertainment offered by the GMC TV and Aspire brands," said Mary
Jeanne Cavanagh, executive VP, advertising sales for GMC TV, which also sells
ads for Aspire, the African-American
network started by Magic Johnson. "It serves as a great awareness builder among
advertisers."
Some of the networks' talent will visit the bus, which will
be the centerpiece in network appearances at events including Opening Day at
Yankee Stadium on April 1 and the Final Four in Atlanta on April 6.
GMC
began doing upfront bus tours in 2011 and teamed up with Aspire in 2012.
