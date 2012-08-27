'GMA's Robin Roberts Begins Medical Leave Sept. 3

Good Morning America coanchor Robin Roberts announced Monday morning that this Friday, Aug. 31, will be her last show before she takes medical leave to get treatment for her MDS.

All this week, GMA will provide reports on her treatment, procedure and recovery process, including an interview with her doctor. Beginning Thursday, Roberts' team and doctors will provide information on her recovery throughout the next few months.

A revolvoing door of guest anchors, including Diane Sawyer, Barbara Walters and Katie Couric, will fill in for Roberts.