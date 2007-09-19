GMA’s Roberts to Start Chemotherapy

Robin Roberts intends to continue working while undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. The Good Morning Americaco-anchor told viewers Wednesday morning that she’ll begin chemotherapy Thursday.

"I'll work as much as I can," Roberts said. "Part of the reason I am coming forward is in case you tune in and it looks like Kojak is sitting next to Diane [Sawyer], you'll understand why."

She also said she spoke with Tony Snow, the outgoing White House spokesman who has battled colon cancer.

Roberts has remained upbeat through her diagnosis and surgery in early August to remove a tumor from her breast. She thanked viewers for their good wishes and tips, although she was skeptical about one suggestion.

"Somebody said eat a lot of bacon before I have chemo," she said. "I don't know about that one. That's a new one."