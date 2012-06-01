'GMA' Wins Week of May 21 in Total Viewers

ABC's Good Morning America topped NBC's Today in total viewers the week of

May 21, the fourth time it has ranked as the most-watched morning program in the last

seven weeks.

Good Morning America drew 5.07 million viewers to Today's

5.03 million, a margin of 33,000 viewers, according to Nielsen data. In the key

adults 25-54 demo, Today still reigned supreme, averaging 2.22 million viewers

to GMA's 1.98 million viewers.

Today also won the May Sweep in both total viewers and the

key demo, averaging 5.18 million total viewers to GMA's 5.16 million (+15,000

viewers) and 2.25 million adults 25-54 to GMA's 2.05 million (+199,000 demo

viewers).

The two morning programs have been see-sawing for first

place ever since GMA notched its first weekly win in 16 years the week of April

9.

NBC won the weeks of April 16, April 30 and May 14, with ABC taking April 23, May 7 and now May 21.