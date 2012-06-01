'GMA' Wins Week of May 21 in Total Viewers
ABC's Good Morning America topped NBC's Today in total viewers the week of
May 21, the fourth time it has ranked as the most-watched morning program in the last
seven weeks.
Good Morning America drew 5.07 million viewers to Today's
5.03 million, a margin of 33,000 viewers, according to Nielsen data. In the key
adults 25-54 demo, Today still reigned supreme, averaging 2.22 million viewers
to GMA's 1.98 million viewers.
Today also won the May Sweep in both total viewers and the
key demo, averaging 5.18 million total viewers to GMA's 5.16 million (+15,000
viewers) and 2.25 million adults 25-54 to GMA's 2.05 million (+199,000 demo
viewers).
The two morning programs have been see-sawing for first
place ever since GMA notched its first weekly win in 16 years the week of April
9.
NBC won the weeks of April 16, April 30 and May 14, with ABC taking April 23, May 7 and now May 21.
