'GMA' Wins First TV Season in 20 Years

Capping off a year of gains, ABC's Good Morning America won the 2012-13 season in the adults 25-54

demo, the first time it has done so in two decades.

The morning show drew 1.97 million demo viewers, according

to Nielsen, up 6% from last season. GMA also placed No. 1 for

the season in total viewers for the first time in 19 years, averaging 5.3

million.

Compared to NBC's second-place Today, which drew 4.61 million total viewers and 1.88 million

viewers 25-54, GMA posted its best

margin over the rival morning show in 21 years, since the 1991-92 season. Today posted the most growth in the key demo, up 21% year over year.

In third place, CBS

This Morning drew 998,000 in the demo, even with last season, and 2.77 million total viewers, up 13% to its best year delivery since the 2008-09 season.

The season win is a final feather in the cap for GMA, which since first breaking Today's 16-year weekly winning streak in

April 2012 went on to win the next three sweeps periods -- November 2012,

February 2013 and May 2013.