'GMA' Wins First May Sweep in 18 Years

ABC's Good Morning America has hit another milestone,

winning the May sweep for the first time in 18 years in total viewers and the

first victory in the adults 25-54 demo in 19 years.

GMA averaged 5.704 million total viewers and 2.102

million adults 25-54 during the sweep period, according to Nielsen. NBC's Today

drew 4.783 million total viewers and 1.992 million demo viewers, giving GMA

a margin of victory of 921,000 and 110,000 viewers, respectively. CBS This

Morning averaged a third-place 3.004 million total viewers and 1.058 million

adults 25-54.

Compared to the year-agoMay sweep, when Ann Curry was still in the anchor chair for Today, GMA

improved 10% in total viewers and 2% in adults 25-54 while Today

declined 8% in total viewers and 11% in the demo. CTM improved the most, up 19% in viewers and 13% amongs adults 25-54.

GMA has

now won the last three sweeps periods --May, February and November in the key

demo.