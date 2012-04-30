'GMA' OnTrack to Top 'Today' for Second Week

ABC's Good Morning America is poised to beat

NBC's Todayfor the second time inthree weeks,

leading by 166,000 total viewers, according to preliminary Nielsen fast

nationals for the week of April 23.

GMA

drew 5.3 million total viewers to Today's

5.13 million viewers. When GMA first

topped Today two weeks ago, breakingNBC's 16-year win streak,

it won by a margin of 31,000 total viewers.

Today

continues its streak with the key adults 25-54 demo but GMA is narrowing its lead, posting a margin of 94,000 viewers last

week (2.23 million viewers v. 2.14 million), its smallest gap since November

1995.

The two

shows split the week, with GMA

winning Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and Today

winning Monday and Friday. While GMA's

first weekly win came when Today

co-anchor Matt Lauer was on vacation, Lauer hosted every morning last week

except for Friday, when CNBC anchor Carl Quintanilla filled in.

The seesawing

ratings race between the two morning shows has led to them upping the ante in

the booking wars. On Tuesday, GMA

will feature an interview with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg giving a first

look at a new tool for the site with "the power to save lives," while Today has the first interview with Bobby

Brown since Whitney Houston's death airing Wednesday and Thursday.