'GMA' Tops Guthrie's 'Today' Debut
ABC's Good Morning
America ranked first on Monday, July 9, the day that NBC debuted its newanchor team of Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.
GMA outdrew Today by a margin of 356,000 total
viewers (4.425 million vs. 4.069 million) and 6,000 adults 25-54 (1.68 million
vs. 1.674 million), according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers.
The preliminary numbers are subject to change when final
ratings are released next week, but if they hold up it will be the first Monday
that GMA has ranked No. 1 in both
total viewers and the demo since February 2006, as well as a symbolic win for
the program as Today reshuffles its
anchor lineup.
GMA tied Today in total viewers the week of June25,
Ann Curry's last as co-anchor; it was the first time the ABC program could lay
claim to the top spot since the week of May 21.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.