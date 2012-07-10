'GMA' Tops Guthrie's 'Today' Debut

ABC's Good Morning

America ranked first on Monday, July 9, the day that NBC debuted its newanchor team of Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie.

GMA outdrew Today by a margin of 356,000 total

viewers (4.425 million vs. 4.069 million) and 6,000 adults 25-54 (1.68 million

vs. 1.674 million), according to Nielsen fast affiliate numbers.

The preliminary numbers are subject to change when final

ratings are released next week, but if they hold up it will be the first Monday

that GMA has ranked No. 1 in both

total viewers and the demo since February 2006, as well as a symbolic win for

the program as Today reshuffles its

anchor lineup.

GMA tied Today in total viewers the week of June25,

Ann Curry's last as co-anchor; it was the first time the ABC program could lay

claim to the top spot since the week of May 21.