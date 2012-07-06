'GMA' Ties 'Today' in Ann Curry's Last Week

In a week that saw Ann Curry bid farewell to the Today show anchor chair,

Good Morning America tied the NBC

morning program in total viewers, with both drawing 4.604 million watchers the

week of June 25, according to Nielsen live + same day data.

It was the first time GMA could claim (or rather share) the No. 1 spot since the week of

May 21, after Today won the last four

consecutive weeks outright.

In the adults 25-54 demo, Today maintained its dominance, averaging 1.946 million viewers for

the week to GMA's 1.669 million.

Notably, GMA

beat Today on Friday, June 29, whenSavannah Guthrie sat in as co-anchor next to Matt Lauer

in both total viewers and the adults 25-54 demo, besting the NBC program by

664,000 total viewers and 112,000 demo viewers.