'GMA' Senior Producer Joins CNN

Jay Shaylor has joined CNN as executive producer of The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer, according to CNN Washington Bureau Chief Sam Feist, who announced the hire to staff Wednesday.



The Situation Room is the 5-6:30 p.m. appointment news block hosted by the veteran CNN anchor.

Shaylor comes from ABC, where he was senior producer for Good Morning America, coordinating the coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings, Oklahoma tornados and more. GMA recently won the 2012-13 season in the adult 25-54 demo for the first time in two decades.

Shaylor will not be coming aboard for another couple of weeks.