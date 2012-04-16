'GMA' Poised to Edge Out 'Today' for First Weekly Win in 16 Years

ABC's Good Morning

America beat out NBC's Today in

the ratings the week of April 9 for the first week in over 16 years, according

to preliminary Nielsen ratings.

GMA averaged 5.147

million total viewers to Today's

5.134 million total viewers, beating the NBC program by a slim margin of 13,000

viewers. Those ratings may be adjusted slightly when Nielsen releases the

official weekly ratings on Thursday.

Today has held the

weekly ratings winning streak since December 1995, and ABC news President Ben

Sherwood has made toppling the No. 1 morning program a top priority since taking

over the news division.

"This is an exciting day but we will save any celebrating for when the final numbers come in on Thursday," said GMA senior executive producer Tom Cibrowski in a statement.

The race between the two shows was closely watched the week

of April 2, when Katie Couric filled in for the vacationing Robin Roberts on GMA, but the ABC show beat Today on only one morning and trailed by210,000 total viewers for the week.

GMA's win for the

week of April 9 came while Today

co-anchor Matt Lauer was on vacation. Lauer recently signed a contractextension to keep him on the NBC program for a reported four more years.